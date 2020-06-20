Healthy Mendocino to hold webinars on community lessons learned from COVID

Healthy Mendocino is hosting a series of lunchtime webinars on the lessons our community can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, a panel of local leaders and community members will discuss a topic and its accompanying challenges and positives during COVID.
This last Wednesday, June 17, the topic of discussion was “social services and vulnerable populations.” You can view a recorded video of the webinar here.
Next Wednesday June 24, the topic will be “workforce and economy.” The panelists will be Bruce Wilson and Stacey Caicos from Workforce Alliance of the North Bay, Una Wirkebaus form West Business Development Center and Move 2030 Initative, David Karr and Elvia Santanas from California Indian Manpower Consortium (CIMC), and Jeff Tyrrell from Broadband Alliance of Mendocino County.
You can Register Here or join live on Healthy Mendocino’s Facebook page.
Here are more details in a press release, as well as a pdf schedule of the events:
Food For Thought: COVID-19 and Shaping Our Community
A lunchtime webinar series presented by Healthy Mendocino
Wednesdays June 17th, 24th and July 1st
12PM-1:30PM
What have we learned from COVID-19? How do we use the lessons to define the community we want? In this webinar series, we’ll explore who we can be in times of crisis and who we want to become. Each webinar will have a panel of experts addressing challenges faced and bright spots in their sectors and will discuss where we go from here.
We invite all members of the community to join this conversation and share their innovative ideas with some of our local leaders.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit comments live via chat. If you are unable to attend, you can submit feedback and questions ahead of time to: healthymendocino@ncoinc.org.
