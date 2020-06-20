Healthy Mendocino to hold webinars on community lessons learned from COVID

Healthy Mendocino is hosting a series of lunchtime webinars on the lessons our community can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, a panel of local leaders and community members will discuss a topic and its accompanying challenges and positives during COVID.

This last Wednesday, June 17, the topic of discussion was “social services and vulnerable populations.” You can view a recorded video of the webinar here.

Next Wednesday June 24, the topic will be “workforce and economy.” The panelists will be Bruce Wilson and Stacey Caicos from Workforce Alliance of the North Bay, Una Wirkebaus form West Business Development Center and Move 2030 Initative, David Karr and Elvia Santanas from California Indian Manpower Consortium (CIMC), and Jeff Tyrrell from Broadband Alliance of Mendocino County.

You can Register Here or join live on Healthy Mendocino’s Facebook page.

Here are more details in a press release, as well as a pdf schedule of the events: