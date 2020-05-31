Peaceful protest against police brutality & the murder of Black people planned for Ukiah, Sun. (letter-to-editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.
You post about black lives matter but who’s willing to fight for it? Be bold! Our voices need to be heard. It’s time for a change. This is not only just for us right now but think about OUR BABIES and what our future generations deserve!
The peaceful protest is tomorrow, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 N State St. Ukiah CA, 95482 (the courthouse).
I am looking forward to spending the day with you all and speaking up and letting our voices be heard. I am so excited that we all have come together as a community. The riots and protests will not end overnight, it’s going to take all of us to come together and demand justice. We need to be together today so that we’re taking part in ensuring a peaceful future.
Masks are encourage for the safety of others. Those who wish to take part but would not like to compromise their health, we suggest staying in your cars and supporting out on the streets.
Make signs, make noise.
Be sure to bring water, energy packed foods and gear to keep yourself safe. This is not a gathering for a riot. We are coming together to support our black communities. We really do not want the police to get involved. As long as the protest stays peaceful we should all be safe.
Essence Roque
Willits, CA
I sure hope it DOES remain peaceful. Over 30 US cities are burning tonight from what started as “peaceful” protests.
What happened to George Floyd was an abomination. I don’t care about whether he tried to pass a counterfeit $20, or if was drunk or high, or if he “resisted arrest.” NO ONE should put a knee on anyone’s neck, ever. The cops carry TASERs for a reason, but those were not deployed. Why not, IF Floyd was such a “threat” to the cops – it sure doesn’t appear he was any sort of threat.
I do particularly object to the race baiting angle of this situation. Do Black Americans take more than their “fair share” of abuse from the police? Certainly, that’s pretty clear. WHY is definitely debatable, though. Was the cop – I should say, pig – with his knee on Floyd’s neck, who is (soon to be: was) married to a Hmong (Asian) woman, a “racist”? I’m going to need to see evidence that Floyd was targeted BECAUSE he was Black. Yet left-wing propagandists, including the inflammatory, race-baiting mayor of Minneapolis, claims Floyd would be alive if he was White? Hmmm…really? Is Justine Damond still alive? Name doesn’t rink a bell? Not surprising, since she was a blonde White woman. She had the “White privilege” of being shot dead by a Black immigrant Minneapolis Police Department cop responding to her 9-1-1 call for help. Did Minneapolis burn for that? No.
The ironic thing with Floyd’s death is that it was perpetrated by a Minneapolis Police Department “officer,” who answered to a Black police chief, a Black deputy police chief, a Democrat mayor, and a Democrat governor. If “institutional racism” is the cause of Floyd’s death, that’s very, very interesting…I guess it’s not “right-wing White racists” causing it.
How about we speak out and protest killer cops and police brutality, in general? Represent Floyd, and Damond, and Breona Taylor of Louisville (Black woman killed in her bed), and Kelly Thomas of Fullerton (White man), and my classmate and Army veteran, Parminder Shergill (Indian/Asian-American man, shot dead because cops peed their pants)…all murdered by the police…
All white people are infused in a culture of systemic racism and thus are capable in behaving in racist ways whether they are conscious of it or not. Being married to a person of color does not absolve anyone of racist behaviors or thought processes. Of course police violence is a widespread problem for all people but Death by cop is a leading cause of death for black men. Please educate yourself and find your humanity and stop centering your own experience. Right now we must protect the most vulnerable and the most oppressed and that means standing up for black lives.
You say the cop could have used a taser? I don’t understand how you can think that passing a counterfeit bill was punishable by anything close to the actions George Floyd received. He may not have even known he was passing it or … he may not have even been the one who did pass it! Has that ever been confirmed? Reports say the store owner said the “perp” (who was not a “perp” yet because it had never been proven he knew he done anything wrong) was later outside on top of a car, but the police pulled him out when he was sitting in a car, not on it. The store worker said he was about 6 feet, but Floyd was 6 feet 6 inches, hard to miss that discrepancy. Later, after he was handcuffed and sitting in a patrol car, Chauvin pulled him back out and then proceeded to apply brutal force. Why? What could have possibly attributed to that? How do we know that Floyd wasn’t just someone in the wrong place at the wrong time? And even if he did pass the bill, that is not a crime unless you are aware you are doing it. So the police became judge and jury. Obviously, he received this treatment because of his race.
