“Nash Fire” near Philo more than 7 acres; “Fairbanks Fire” in Covelo contained (updated 3:50pm)

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/1/20 — Two fires have broken out on opposite ends of the county, the Fairbanks Fire in Covelo off of Fairbanks Rd., and the Nash Fire near Philo, off of Nash Mill Road.

As of about 3:30 p.m. the Nash Fire had grown to seven to 10 acres in size with a slow rate of spread. Three engines had responded, and Cal Fire had called for one tanker plane and a helicopter.

The fire began at 2:26 p.m. and according to a Cal Fire spokesperson the initial reports were that it began as a structure fire, but that has not been contained. The fire is burning at the intersection of Nash Mill Rd. and Big Meadow Rd. At the scene are on chief officer, 3 engines, one water tender. En route are four crews and four engines, as well as aircraft on request from Sonoma Lake Cal Fire. Aircraft responding include a copter, air tanker and the air traffic control “air attack” plane.

Over the scanner Cal Fire noted that the fire was burning in dry brush but moving up towards timber. Also over the scanner the tanker was instructed not to drop on the timber area because firefighters were working in that area to control the fire.

Fairbanks Fire

The Fairbanks Fire had a slow rate of spread as well, and it appears that local firefighters are quickly getting a handle on it. That fire is in the “local response area” and was covered by the Covelo Fire Department. The fire was controlled at about 3:35 p.m. reachin only .28 acres in size.

Earlier today another small wildfire burned in the Ukiah area. Dubbed the Knoll Fire, it burned only a quarter acre of grass and brush before being quickly contained and controlled.