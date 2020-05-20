New case of COVID in inland Mendocino marks 15 total

WILLITS, 5/20/20 — Mendocino Public Health has announced the 15th confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a Mendocino County resident. Public officials have indicated that the source of the new infection was not immediately evident, with Public Health saying that the source is under investigation and a “thorough contact tracing is in process,” while Fifth District Supervisor Ted Williams said on Facebook around the same time, “Case 15 details pending. Inland. Possibly community spread, but waiting for determination.”

More details are expected in the morning. On a positive note the Mendocino Coast District Hospital announced that with the results of 139 of 153 tests returned negative, and 14 still pending, it appears highly likely that community spread has not begun in Fort Bragg, and that the traveling nurse who tested positive for COVID did not infect any colleagues or patients.

Mendocino Public Health made the following statement via Facebook at around 9 p.m. tonight:

The Health Officer has confirmed a 15th case of COVID-19 in Mendocino County. This case is a male between the ages of 35 and 49 from the Ukiah Valley, and is in isolation. The source of infection for this 15th case is still under investigation at this time, and a thorough contact tracing is in process by Mendocino County Public Health. Please stay tuned for more information. Mendocino Public Health from Facebook

Here is Williams’s statement:

Case 15 details pending. Inland. Possibly community spread, but waiting for determination.

Supervisor Ted Williams from Facebook

Here is a the note from the Mendocino Coast District Hospital: