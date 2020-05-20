New case of COVID in inland Mendocino marks 15 total

WILLITS, 5/20/20 — Mendocino Public Health has announced the 15th confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a Mendocino County resident. Public officials have indicated that the source of the new infection was not immediately evident, with Public Health saying that the source is under investigation and a “thorough contact tracing is in process,” while Fifth District Supervisor Ted Williams said on Facebook around the same time, “Case 15 details pending. Inland. Possibly community spread, but waiting for determination.”
More details are expected in the morning. On a positive note the Mendocino Coast District Hospital announced that with the results of 139 of 153 tests returned negative, and 14 still pending, it appears highly likely that community spread has not begun in Fort Bragg, and that the traveling nurse who tested positive for COVID did not infect any colleagues or patients.
Mendocino Public Health made the following statement via Facebook at around 9 p.m. tonight:
The Health Officer has confirmed a 15th case of COVID-19 in Mendocino County. This case is a male between the ages of 35 and 49 from the Ukiah Valley, and is in isolation. The source of infection for this 15th case is still under investigation at this time, and a thorough contact tracing is in process by Mendocino County Public Health. Please stay tuned for more information.Mendocino Public Health from Facebook
Here is Williams’s statement:
Case 15 details pending. Inland. Possibly community spread, but waiting for determination.
Here is a the note from the Mendocino Coast District Hospital:
In this week’s “The Miller Report” Dr. Miller shares another update on the positive case of one of our team members. “I am happy to report that as of today we can conclude, with a high degree of confidence, that we have no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 here on the Coast and certainly no outbreak in Mendocino Coast District Hospital. We have tested 153 people; 124 staff and 29 patients. So far, 139 are negative, zero positive, with 14 still pending.
Dr. Miller also shared, that during this situation, we learned that “the processes we have in place at the hospital to prevent transmission of COVID-19 worked very well. I believe that our hospital is a very safe place to work and to get healthcare. I encourage people who need our services to not be fearful and to come forth and get the care that they need.”
Dr. Miller also explains the benefits and breadth of experience that our traveling staff bring to our rural communities and reminds every one that, “at a time like this, with the challenges of COVID constantly looming over us, all of our staff are heroes, regardless of where they call home.
Read more here: http://www.mcdh.org/the-miller-report-may-19-2020/