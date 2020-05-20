Power outage in west side Ukiah; restoration expected before midnight

MENDOCINO Co., 5/19/20 — At around 7 p.m. a portion of the west side of Ukiah lost power. The problem has now been isolated to a residential area west of State Street and south of Low Gap Road down to approximately Standley Street, or about 1800 customers.

According to Mel Grandi, electric utility director for Ukiah which has its own power grid, a gust of wind causes two problems, on near Bricaelli Drive and one behind the Mendocino County offices where a downed tree, or tree branch, knocked down some power lines.

Workers have been out trying to restore power and expect to have the problem near Bricaelli Drive fixed first, by around 10 p.m., restoring power to about half the customers, and then hope to restore power to the rest an hour after that.