Jackson State Forest campsites will remained closed due to COVID

WILLITS, 5/20/20 — The California Department of Forestry, usually called Cal Fire, which manages the Jackson Demonstration State Forest, announced today that campsites in the Forest would not be opening for summer, but remain closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Recreational trails will be open.
Here is the press release from Cal Fire:
Your article is incorrect. The JDSF Campgrounds may not be closed for the summer. They are closed now due to the Countys Public Health Officers Orders which will be updated June 8th. The Press release says the campgrounds are closed until further notice. When and if the Public Health Orders change, allowing campgrounds to open, the JDSF campgrounds most likely will also open. Think positive.