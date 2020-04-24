Round Valley school will pause meal delivery, switch to “grab & go,” due to COVID case

WILLITS, 4/24/20 — Yesterday it was confirmed that three members of a family in Round Valley have been infected by the coronavirus. Today Dr. Doohan, the Mendocino County public health officer, informed that two more family members in the family were infected. One of the family members is an employee of the Round Valley Unified School District, came in close contact with at least two other employees of the district, and another two had some contact. Today, test results came back for those additional four employees who have all tested negative for the virus.

Last night the Round Valley District posted on Facebook that they might be forced into a general quarantine, however, in a brief interview Superintended Mike Gorman expressed relief, saying that in light of these negative tests such extreme measures will not be necessary. School meal preparation will continue though delivery of those meals will cease, and parents will have to travel to the campus to pick up the meals on a “grab & go” basis. This will continue for a week and then be reevaluated — if conditions appear safe then delivery will be reinstated.

Gorman elaborated that because of close knit nature of Covelo, and the risk that community spread may exist to some extent, his drivers will no longer be making meal deliveries to the homes of students. Instead parents will have to come in to pick up the meals.

