Mendocino College launches virtual student art show

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/20 — Educational institutions and their students around the world are looking for creative ways to continue school despite the pandemic, something that can be particularly challenging in the arts. This spring, to ensure that student artists can still participate in the ever-popular student art show, a 30 year tradition, Mendocino College is launching a virtual student show online, to exhibit artworks in a wide variety of mediums.

The Mendocino College spring student art show can be viewed at this link, and the collection will be expanded with new artwork over the next several weeks, so check back to see new displays. The virtual show is notable in two distinct ways — the collection will be able to stay online indefinitely, allowing visitors to enjoy it for years to come, and because the show is online, many different forms of creative expression can be viewed simultaneously, from the traditional two and three dimensional paintings, prints, sculptures, and pottery, to now include dance, creative writing, music, theater, and culinary arts. Much of the art is available for purchase, and all funds go directly to student artists — if you’re interested, get in touch at gallery@mendocino.edu.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino College:

