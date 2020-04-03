Adventist Health’s Dr. Parker talks about COVID-19 in Mendocino County (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/4/20 — In order to provide you with ongoing accurate information about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mendocino County, we spoke the Dr. Bassant Parker, chief medical officer for Adventist Health in Mendocino County, to answer some important questions about the new virus, how local hospitals are preparing, who is being tested and what is happening with testing, and useful tips about how to keep you and your family safe. Adventist Health is a hospital chain which currently operates the Ukiah Valley Medical Center and Howard Hospital sites, and will be taking over operations at the Mendocino Coast District Hospital in May.

We went to Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital to speak with Dr. Bassant Parker, chief medical officer of Adventist Health in Mendocino County, about some of the issues around testing for COVID-19 and the preparation. Due to social distancing we had to set up our camera and mic quite a bit farther than usual and could not use a lavaliere mic, again because of social distancing. There was a vent in the room as well. In this era is social distancing getting close for perfect audio and video is no longer advisable. We’ll try to figure out work arounds in the future. The interview was livestreamed but is now complete and will be also available soon at mendovoice.com. We asked some of your questions and we’ll follow up with more next time. Who else in the community would you like us to talk with? Ad Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Friday, April 3, 2020

We’ll continue this ongoing series with public officials, medical professionals, and community leaders to help keep you in the loop — from a distance — during these challenging times. If you have suggestions of who we should talk with, get in touch at info@mendovoice.com.

