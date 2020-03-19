We talked with doctors and nurses about COVID-19 preparations in Mendocino County and useful tips (video)

All of The Mendocino Voice’s news, including the coronavirus coverage, is free so that we can provide useful info to our entire community. We do not have paywalls, meaning we depend on our members even more. Please consider supporting our coverage by becoming a member here; we rely on these generous members to be able to keep informing everyone. This situation is rapidly developing, and we will be updating with the most accurate information as it is confirmed: find our most recent coverage here.

See the videos at the bottom of the page.

MENDOCINO Co., 3/19/20 — Mendocino County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported yesterday, but staff at local medical facilities have been preparing for months for the spread of the virus. Adventist Health staff at both the Ukiah and Willits hospitals have been practicing disaster plans, undertaking staff trainings, and re-organizing entrances to ensure sick patients are sufficiently isolated, as well as constructing “surge tents” to facilitate patient testing and intake as the number of local cases rises. Since the situation is rapidly evolving, and everyone has a lot of questions, we took a tour of some of the preparations at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, and then sat down with a doctor and nurse to give you an overview.

Ad

Here’s a look at the surge tent, part of the materials preparations that Adventist Health is putting in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases increase. In the next video, we talked with Adventist Health medical staff to answer some of your questions about how to identify the symptoms of COVID-19, tips to stay safe, and how the hospital is handling preparations and testing.

Adventist Health has also set up a hotline to help answer your questions: from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday you can call 1-844-542-8840 for questions; call 707-456-3057 if you are sick and need to visit the ER. If you have a different medical provider or go to a clinic, call them directly before visiting if you are sick and need treatment. And remember to wash your hands!

You can find our complete coverage of COVID-19; here’s a general overview of useful information to start.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

We did a live interview and walk through at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center talking with Dr. Suzanne Hiramatsu, Lindsey Spencer, Becca Denoeu. This was recorded live.Part II: https://www.facebook.com/MendoVoice/videos/999232483811631/ Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Thursday, March 19, 2020