Remembering Elenah Elston (letter to the editor)

Editor’s note: The following is a letter to the editor from Tara Bluecloud, a friend of Elenah Elston. Elston died yesterday after suffering a alleged violent assault from her husband, read that story here.

Hi there,

I don’t know how this is going to be, just gonna write for a minute.

Elenah was the type of friend that would drop anything, day or night to help someone in need. Her compassion and empathy for the Earth, humans and animals alike surpassed anyone else’s I know. The way she could make someone feel seen, feel loved, feel supported, was unique to every person she met: It was like she could understand parts of you that no one else could.

Her passions included hosting parties (with lots of Vodka!), (Her smile would light up a room and she would always make sure you were safe, offering a sympathetic ear, never allowing friends to drive drunk, her home was always open to her friends), high-end fashion, hip-hop and industrial rock music, and growing amazing gardens full of food, flowers and cannabis medicine.

We worked together for the past 13 years in the local cannabis community — launching brands, vending at events, dreaming up ways to make the companies even bigger and better while getting the best herb to the end consumer. She was incredible with numbers!

Even though Ele couldn’t smoke weed because she was allergic, her bond with the medicine was so strong and so natural. She grew up in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties during the CAMP Era. She had her first plants at age 7 and in this past decade made a name for herself as one of the most well known female cultivators and breeders of boutique cannabis strains.



Ele is also the first woman to win an Emerald Cup for her Chem Dawg Special Reserve in 2012 which prompted the incorporation of Aficionado Genetics in 2013.

When “Lady Ele” parted ways with Aficionado, we incorporated Rocket Girl Genetics (2015) which was kind of an inside joke. We spent a long time preparing to launch the brand that year and then none of the pollen took so we had no product to sell.

This morning we held a Zoom meeting from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. with some of her close friends and family while the doctors removed her from life support. It was so special to be together, sharing stories, and sending prayers to her spirit on this next journey —taking a moment to recognize who was there, and send love to those who could not join us on the call.

Once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, we will be holding a more formal gathering to celebrate this incredible woman’s life.

Elenah touched so many people in so many ways, but the one thing we all have in common is that we would not be the people we are today if it weren’t for her endless compassion, support & inspiration.

-Tara Bluecloud