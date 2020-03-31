Final Mendocino election results: Gjerde defeats Peters; McGourty & Kennedy, Mulheren & Rodin heading to run-off

MENDOCINO Co., 3/30/20 — The Mendocino County Elections Office has finalized the results of the 2020 primary election, which included races for the supervisorial seat in districts 1, 3, and 4, as well as various measures. In the supervisors races the results are much as they appeared on election night: In District 4 incumbent Dan Gjerde has routed Councilman Lindy Peters with a 20% victory, obviating the need for a run-off election; in District 1 Glenn McGourty and Jon Kennedy are off to the general election, with McGourty narrowly missing the outright majority that would’ve have cancelled the run-off; and in District 2 Councilwoman Maureen “Mo” Mulheren and former councilwoman Mari Rodin will be running against each other in November.

As to the measures, many of the school bond measures were too close to call before the final tally came in, but it now appears that all but the Willits bond measure have passed. The bond measures required 55% of the vote to pass and in Willits it appears the bond missed the mark by only eight votes — making this one of those cases where very vote did matter, or at least eight of them.

The other measures, all passed easily — those included a new transient occupancy tax on campsites in unincorporated Mendocino County, with a second advisory measure by which the voters of Mendo are urging those funds to go to local fire districts; and a measure on the Coast to allow an affiliate of Adventist Health to lease and assume control of the Mendocino Coast District Hospital in Fort Bragg.

Ad

Here are the full results with a PDF with more detail below:

DISTRICT 1

Glenn McGourty: 2,247 votes — 47.52%

Jon Kennedy: 1,433 votes — 30.30%

James Green: 769 votes — 16.26%

John Sakowicz: 280 votes — 5.92%

DISTRICT 2

Maureen Mulheren: 1,900 votes — 42.11%

Mari Rodin: 1,602 votes — 35.51%

Joel Soinila: 1,010 votes — 22.38%

DISTRICT 4

Dan Gjerde: 3,657 votes — 60.76%

Lindy Peters: 2,362 votes — 39.24%

MEASURE A — Ukiah Unified school bond measure (requires 55% to pass)

Yes: 5,995 votes — 55.15%

Not: 4,876 votes — 48.36%

MEASURE B — Fort Bragg Unified school bond measure (requires 55% to pass)

Yes: 3,003 votes — 56.13%

Not: 2,347 votes — 43.87%

MEASURE G — Willits Unified school bond measure (requires 55% to pass)

Yes: 2,281 votes — 54.81%

Not: 1,881 votes — 45.19%

MEASURE H — Mendocino Unified school bond measure (requires 55% to pass)

Yes: 2,116 votes — 70.09%

Not: 903 votes — 29.91%

MEASURE C — Mendocino Coast Health Care District — this measures allows the Coast’s hospital in Fort Bragg to be leased by an affiliate of Adventist Health and required a simple majority

Yes: 7,679 votes — 91.13%

Not: 747 votes — 98.87%

MEASURE D — Unincorporated areas of the county, transient occupancy tax (TOT) (simple majority)

Yes: 11,604 votes — 57.85%

Not: 8,454 votes — 42.15%

MEASURE E — Unincorporated ares of county, Advisory to TOT

Yes: 13,688 votes — 69.15%

Not: 6,108 votes — 30.85%

If you have trouble seeing the pdf here’s another link.