Mendocino Co. property tax due April 10; county offers payment options

MENDOCINO Co., 3/31/20 — Both Mendocino County and the state of California have declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and a number of county departments have closed their offices and changed some policies. However, property taxes are still due on April 10, a requirement of state law that cannot be waived by the Mendocino County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, which issued a press release today explaining the situation. The local tax office remains closed, though property owners have a number of options for how to submit payment.

Here’s the March 31 press release from Mendocino County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office:

