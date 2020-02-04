MENDOCINO Co., 2/3/20 — The California primary elections will be held one month from today, on Tuesday, March 3, and Mendocino County absentee vote-by-mail ballots were sent out to registered voters today. If you aren’t sure if you are registered — or if you aren’t sure if you’re registered with the right party or address — there’s still time to make sure you get the right ballot or to sign up to vote. If you’re interested in voting in the Democratic presidential primary, or for a particular supervisor candidate or local ballot measure, it’s important to make sure your registration details are accurate.

We’ve put together the important details so you can get registered, below. You can read the entirety of our 2020 election coverage here.

Main Mendocino County elections contact information: (707) 234-6819, mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org , and the county registrar election website.

, and the county registrar election website. All registered Mendocino County voters should receive an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot, which were mailed out by the county registrar today. You can check your voter registration at this link.

The official deadline to register to vote in February 18 — but if you miss this deadline, you can still vote, although you will need to go to a polling place on March 3. Here’s how to register to vote online, and the current election information on the county’s website.

If you are registered as No Party Preference (NPP), you can vote in the Democratic Party primary, the American Independent Party primary, and the Libertarian Party Primary, along with people who are registered in those parties. However, if you are registered NPP and did not receive a postcard in December concerning your registration and preferences and confirm it — contact the county registrar to request a corrected ballot. More information is included below.

If you still haven’t registered or need to receive a corrected ballot after February 18, you can go to a polling place on March 3 and request a tktktktkt ballot. However, unless you go to the polling place within the district where you are registered, you may not receive a ballot with the right local measures or candidates on that day.

Information about Vote-By-Mail ballots, from a February 3 county registrar press release:

Ad

Vote By Mail (absentee) Ballots all Vote By Mail voters today Monday, February 3, 2020 and are available now in the County Clerk’s Office, for the PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY Election to be conducted on MARCH 3, 2020, according to Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder. The County Clerk’s Office is located in Room 1020 of the County Administration Building located at 501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. If you do not receive your ballot within one week, please call our office at (707) 234-6819. Sample Ballots (local voter information booklets) were mailed by our vendor last week and should be arriving in your homes, if you do not receive your Sample Ballot by the end of the week, please call our office. Katrina Bartolomie would like to remind voters who wish to vote in the MARCH 3, 2020 election, that THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE IS TODAY, February 18, 2020. Voter Registration cards must to be postmarked by today or completed online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ by midnight (February 18, 2020). Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed! For additional information please contact the Election / County Clerk’s Office by calling 707 234-6819.

Information about party preferences in the primary, from a county press release:

In early December we issued a Press Release and mailed postcards to each NPP Vote By Mail voter in Mendocino County asking them if they would like to choose a preference for a qualified political party. Voters had the option to choose between an American Independent ballot, a Democratic ballot or a Libertarian ballot or stay with the NPP ballot. We asked if they chose an option that they return the postcard with their preference by December 27, 2019. We will accept changes until Election Day (or until the last possible date to mail a ballot – . Voters who vote at a Polling Place will have the choice of these ballots at their polling place on Election Day. Ad If NPP voters did not receive a postcard, or did not return their postcard yet, we encourage and welcome phone calls to our office to allow any NPP voter to request a crossover party ballot. They will be asked to verify information related to their voter registration and we will be glad to get them the ballot of their choice. By choosing one of these party options, the voter’s party affiliation (NPP) will not change, this is an option for this election only. If the voter wants to permanently change their party affiliation choice, they will need to re-register. If a NPP voter wishes to vote a Republican Party ballot, a Green Party ballot or a Peace and Freedom ballot they will need to re-register. The deadline to register is February 18, 2020. Ad

Here’s the full announcement: