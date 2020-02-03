MENDOCINO Co., 2/2/20 — The Mendocino Voice is holding an election event for District 4, and Supervisor Dan Gjerde and Councilman Lindy Peters will be in attendance. There’s already been a few debates across the county, so we decided to do something a little more informal and intimate, by holding our “2020 Election Open House,” at the Red House Coworking Community in Fort Bragg on Wednesday, February 12.

The local primary election is sooner than you might realize, March 3, and in District 4 there are only two candidates running — which means the primary will likely to decide who will be the new supervisor. Usually with several candidates in the primary, no one gets the requisite “50% plus 1,” meaning there has to be a run-off, but this time around the vote on March 3 will probably seal the deal, making it more important than usual.

So come hang out with us, and enjoy this chance to talk with the candidates and members of your community about the important issues facing District 4 that evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m at The Red House, 650 North Main Street.

There will be a brief presentation from the candidates starting at 6 p.m., followed by questions from us and the audience. You can check out The Red House, our friends from Startup Mendocino and Fort Bragg’s new coworking community and learn more about us, Mendocino County’s new news service (although we’re hoping you’re familiar with our work already.) We’ll have light snacks and refreshments, and we’ll keep you updated on the event’s Facebook page, so let us know if you’re coming!

You can read more about the race in District 4 and see our 2020 elections coverage here. We’ll also be holding election events in Potter Valley on February 15, and Ukiah on March 3 — stay tuned for details.