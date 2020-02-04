Mendocino Farm Bureau holding seminar on new employment law AB 5, Feb. 14

MENDOCINO Co., 2/3/20 — The Mendocino County Farm Bureau is holding an information event on Feburary 14 in Ukiah, for interested people to learn more about Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), the new California law that redefines who is considered an employee and who is considered a contractor. If you are a freelancers or employ freelancers, this law likely affects you.

The law was originally aimed at tech and gig economy companies such as Uber, but has been criticized for overreaching and has received push-back and lawsuits from a number of industries, including trucking, news and media.

The event will be held on Friday, February 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Todd Grove Room at the Ukiah Valley Golf Course 599 Park Blvd., in Ukiah, and will be held in coordination with the California Farm Bureau Federation and Farm Employers Labor Service. Here’s the flyer for the event, below; registration is requested by February 10. The information will be focused on agriculture and ag related businesses, and since the regulations are complex and being challenged, workshop experts may not be able to answer questions about AB 5’s impact on other industries.

Ad

You can register at this link; if you have questions contact the Farm Bureau at 707-462-6664 or email membership@mendofb.org.