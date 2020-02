Flooding closes 128 between Navarro and the coast

2/10/20 — State Route 128 is closed due to flooding of the Navarro River, from the intersection with Flynn Creek Rd., just west of Navarro, to the coast. Though there has not been significant rain in quite some time, the flooding of the Navarro is often caused by the formation of a sandbar at the mouth. There is no word on an expected time of opening.

The closure is from the junction with SR-1 to mile marker 11.6.