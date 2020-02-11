Forest Service burning brush near Lake Pillsbury Tue. – Thur.

2/11/2020 — The United States Forest Service (USFS) is conducting a prescribed, controlled, burn near around Lake Pillsbury from today till Thursday. So if you see smoke to the east of Potter Valley, or northeast of Ukiah, it’s most likely a controlled burn and no cause for control. The burning kicked off this morning, and will continue during the day, as weather permits, till Thursday afternoon.
Yesterday Cal Fire was burning in the hills east of Ukiah, and will continue to burn in the area of Ukiah through February.
Here’s more info from the USFS:
Upper Lake Ranger District plans Westshore prescribed fire
WILLOWS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 — Mendocino National Forest fire personnel plan to conduct the Westshore prescribed fire just west of Lake Pillsbury on the Upper Lake Ranger district this week. Crews plan to burn up to 285 acres. Timeframes for the burn depend on Lake County Air Quality Management District approval and the appropriate environmental conditions such as temperature, wind, fuel moisture, ventilation and humidity.
Fire personnel plan to begin ignitions Tuesday, Feb. 11 and continue through Thursday, Feb. 13. Crews will patrol the burned area through the weekend and into next week. On Tuesday, the forecast shows sunny skies, temperatures around 70 degrees and a light northeast wind. Conditions are expected to be cooler and cloudier Wednesday.
The objectives for the project include forest health improvement, hazardous fuels reduction near Lake Pillsbury communities and wildlife habitat protection. Previous treatments in these units involve thinning, logging, masticating, pile burning and initial understory burning.
For firefighter and public safety, Mendocino National Forest officials remind the public to not enter or park near the project area and to watch for firefighters and equipment in the described location.