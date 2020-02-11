Forest Service burning brush near Lake Pillsbury Tue. – Thur.

2/11/2020 — The United States Forest Service (USFS) is conducting a prescribed, controlled, burn near around Lake Pillsbury from today till Thursday. So if you see smoke to the east of Potter Valley, or northeast of Ukiah, it’s most likely a controlled burn and no cause for control. The burning kicked off this morning, and will continue during the day, as weather permits, till Thursday afternoon.

Yesterday Cal Fire was burning in the hills east of Ukiah, and will continue to burn in the area of Ukiah through February.

Here’s more info from the USFS:

