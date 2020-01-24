UPDATE 2:50 p.m. — Lt. Shannon Barney of the MCSO has confirmed that the deceased has been identified, through some acquaintances or relatives in Sonoma County. His identity has not yet been released though, pending notification of next of kin, who may be in Mexico.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 1/23/20 — An unidentified man was killed on Sunday night, Jan. 19, after walking into traffic on U.S. Route 101 near Burke Hill Rd. and now the Mendocino Sheriff & Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying him. To that end they have released these photos of the clothing he was wearing that night.

The shirt of the man who died on U.S. Route 101 on Jan. 19, 2020.

Furthermore, the deceased is described as having been a Hispanic male, between 5’2″ and 5’5″ in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds, between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing, “black Nike low top tennis shoes, black jogger style pants, a two toned gray Reebok hooded sweatshirt, and a light gray short sleeved shirt with a pink flamingo print,” and was carrying no identification.

Ad

As in many California counties, the sheriff is also coroner and is seeking to identify next of kin, as well as deliver the man’s earthly remains to his family.

The sweatshirt of the man who died on U.S. Route 101 on Jan. 19, 2020.

Anyone with information may call Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 707-463-4086 or the Mendocino County Coroner’s Office at 707-463-4421.

The accident was first reported in this article, in which one witness described the man as entering the road waving his hands, stepping almost directly into oncoming traffic. He was struck by and a Ford F150 and died at the scene.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Here’s the full press release from the MCSO: