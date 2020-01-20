UPDATE 1/20/20, 9:20 a.m. — The California Highway Patrol has released and official statement on this death, but have named the deceased only as “John Doe,” apparently unable to identify him.

Here is their statement:

On 01/19/2020 at approximately 2230 hours an unknown pedestrian, John Doe, was walking in the northbound lanes of US-101 south of the Burke Hill O/C. John Ibanez was driving a silver Ford F-150 northbound in the #1 lane at approximately 65 mph. For unknown reasons John Doe was walking westbound in the lanes directly into the path of the Ford. John Ibanez braked and turned to the left but was unable to avoid a collision. The Ford collided with the pedestrian in the northbound #1 lane of US-101. John Doe was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs was a factor in this collision. This collision is still under investigation. Ad CHP

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 1/19/20 — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while apparently attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 101 at Burke Hill, and was declared dead at the scene. A reader reported that they saw the pedestrian walk into the northbound lane waving his arms, near the exit for Burke Hill Rd. and be struck by a truck going at least 65 mph.

At 10:49 p.m. paramedics confirmed over the scanner that the pedestrian had died. Paramedics did attempt CPR on the person, however according to the witness the collision appeared quite brutal, and head-on.

Expect traffic to be slow as investigators and emergency personnel stage.