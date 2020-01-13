Former Mayor Maureen Mulheren is running for District 2 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/20 — Campaign season is upon us, and somewhat earlier than usual. A couple years ago California made the decision to move our primary up to March 3 meaning that our primary campaign season is now a mid-winter affair and the candidates have already begun to send out their announcements and make statements. (Read Maureen Mulheren endorsement statement)

If you are running for supervisor, city council or other prominent local office, please send your campaign announcement and any statement you have about your policy positions to info@mendovoice.com. We will also be conducting live-streamed interviews with the supervisorial candidates in the coming months, as we have in the past, so look out for that.

And if you don't know what supervisorial district you're in, here's a handy zoomable map we created at mendomaps.com

Ad

A map of Mendocino County's Second Supervisorial District, which largely covers Ukiah.

What follows is a brief statement list endorsements and campaign issues sent by the campaign of former Ukiah Mayor Maureen "Mo" Mulheren, who is running in the 2nd Supervisorial District.

The following statement is being run as a letter to the editor, and The Mendocino Voice is not in anyway endorsing this candidate, nor are the views expressed in this letter necessarily shared by The Voice.

Announcement

