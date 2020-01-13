James Green announces run for District 1 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/20 — Campaign season is upon us, and somewhat earlier than usual. A couple years ago California made the decision to move our primary up to March 3 meaning that our primary campaign season is now a mid-winter affair and the candidates have already begun to send out their announcements and make statements. (Read James Green's campaign statement)
If you are running for supervisor, city council or other prominent local office, please send your campaign announcement and any statement you have about your policy positions to info@mendovoice.com. We will also be conducting live-streamed interviews with the supervisorial candidates in the coming months, as we have in the past, so look out for that.
And if you don't know what supervisorial district you're in, here's a handy zoomable map we created at mendomaps.com
What follows is a brief campaign announcement statement from local businessman James Green who is running for supervisor in the First District.
The following statement is being run as a letter to the editor, and The Mendocino Voice is not in anyway endorsing this candidate, nor are the views expressed in this letter necessarily shared by The Voice.
Announcement
As many of you already know, my name is James Green and it would be my honor and pleasure to be your First District Supervisor.
Why am I running? I care deeply about this community we all call home with its natural beauty, and history of an agricultural way of life. This community is filled with hard working families and I’d like very much to be an advocate for them. Some of the issues here that need continued addressing are The Potter Valley Water Project, fire threat/safety awareness, homelessness/mental illness, and everyone’s favorite subject, cannabis. I have a two-year old son. I wish for him to have good schools, career opportunities right here in Mendocino County, and a safe neighborhood to grow up in. My amazing wife has been doing her part. Some of you may know her, Doctor Kirstin Laporte, an OBGYN at Care for Her Clinic in Ukiah. She works tirelessly to provide wonderful care for the women of this community and I’m very proud to be her husband.
A little more about me. I’m a graduate of California State University Long Beach with a business degree. I’ve had a fulfilling career in the world of information technologies for different industries including entertainment, retail and medical.
I’ve been serving the community through a couple of different avenues. One is South Ukiah Rotary. I’ve been a Rotarian for several years, assisting on everything from senior food drop, to scholarships, and tree replacement programs in fire ravaged areas like Middletown and Redwood Valley. I’m unendingly proud to wear that rotary pin and call those caring souls my friends. My time with them has been invaluable; allowing me to get out in the community first-hand to interact with those in need, to see the differences we make, and the smiles we get in return.
My wife and I have been residents of the Deerwood Park neighborhood for several years now. While there, I’ve been active with the Lower Deerwood Fire Safe Council, assisting neighbors in staying informed on the best strategy to be prepared for fire threat, prevention, and evacuation. I’ve also helped other neighborhoods get started on forming their own neighborhood fire safe council. I believe a community is at its strongest when it works together to achieve a common goal and fire threat/safety awareness is a prime example.
Over the past few years, Mendocino County has been no stranger to tough times. Fire disasters, homelessness, and now, the threat to the water supply with the sell-off of the Potter Valley Water Project. The county has hundreds of millions of dollars in agricultural production that would be significantly impacted if we can’t secure this water supply. I also cannot imagine what our community would look like without Lake Mendocino; a recreational and wildlife haven for Mendocino County. We’re in a fight to make sure our interests and livelihood are kept intact moving forward. I’ve been involved as a concerned member of the public sitting in on the Mendocino County Inland Water and Power Commission meetings to see exactly where we are in this fight.
The challenge of homelessness and mental illness here in Mendocino County can often feel ineffable, but progress is being made with the opening of the new Homeless Resource Center, and the hope and promise of Measure B implemented for housing and treatment of the mentally ill. However, more needs to be done and we cannot stop here. It’s easy for us all to feel frustrated and powerless about this issue due to its visibility. We need the right leaders to channel the efforts and compassion into results, and as importantly, communicate those results effectively to you, the public.
The county has difficult challenges, for certain, but they are not insurmountable. I want to serve the county as a supervisor to help bring people together, and bring good ideas to fruition. I want to be a bridge between the government and the governed, and, for everyone working hard to make Mendocino County a wonderful place to call home, I want to have their backs.On March 3rd, you will have a choice to make. I’m asking that you join my team, the Green Team, and let’s work together to make a better Mendocino County and secure its future.