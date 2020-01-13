James Green announces run for District 1 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/20 — Campaign season is upon us, and somewhat earlier than usual. A couple years ago California made the decision to move our primary up to March 3 meaning that our primary campaign season is now a mid-winter affair and the candidates have already begun to send out their announcements and make statements. (Read James Green's campaign statement)

If you are running for supervisor, city council or other prominent local office, please send your campaign announcement and any statement you have about your policy positions to info@mendovoice.com. We will also be conducting live-streamed interviews with the supervisorial candidates in the coming months, as we have in the past, so look out for that.

A map of Mendocino County's First Supervisorial District.

And if you don't know what supervisorial district you're in, here's a handy zoomable map we created at mendomaps.com

Ad

What follows is a brief campaign announcement statement from local businessman James Green who is running for supervisor in the First District.

The following statement is being run as a letter to the editor, and The Mendocino Voice is not in anyway endorsing this candidate, nor are the views expressed in this letter necessarily shared by The Voice.

Announcement