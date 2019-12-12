North Coast Opportunities now offering emergency preparedness grants for community groups

MENDOCINO Co., 12/11/19 — Here in Mendocino County we've seen our share of major wildfires in the last few years, and combined with power shut-offs, droughts and floods, these events have had a huge impact on our community. These disasters often hurt the most vulnerable, be they elderly, people living in more isolated areas, with a limited income, or in the process of rebuilding from the previous calamity.

As our communities look towards the future, many Mendocino County residents have been searching for ways to rebuild, ways to prepare, and ways to collaborate with their neighbors to develop greater community resiliency.

Ad

Now, North Coast Opportunities, which has been providing assistance to wildfire survivors along side a variety of important community programs, is offering grants to support community organizations seeking to help prepare vulnerable residents for disaster. The applications are open now, and will remain open until January 7. Organizations can apply for between $1000 and $25,000, particularly to conduct education and communication efforts around disaster preparedness.

Here's the full announcement from NCO:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!