Mendocino Sheriff Tom Allman retiring

Long time sheriff of Mendocino County, Tom Allman, has announced his retirement. The head of the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, who has held the office for 13 years, confirmed his retirement via a Facebook post made last night in which he praised Mendocino County Undersheriff Matt Kendall saying he is, "ready to take the helm."

The sheriff will be retiring as of December 28, meaning that Kendall will temporarily assume the role of sheriff, until such time as the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors can appoint a new sheriff to finish out Allman's term before. It appears very likely that Kendall will be that appointee, especially given the strong endorsement of Allman, and the fact that he is the current undersheriff. However, the position of county sheriff is an elected one, the normally scheduled next election for the office will be in 2022, Kendall said in a brief interview that he is likely to run for the office in '22 if he is appointed.

In his announcement Allman said that he would not be leaving the area and would be directing his efforts after retirement towards continuing to deal with the mental health services situation in Mendocino County.

The sheriff also thanked his staff, and many others, and wrote some heartfelt words about his time as the county's top law enforcement officer; but there is no one better to explain that than him, so here's his statement:

