101 reopened south of Hopland, had been closed; one person sustained major injuries in crash

UPDATE 9:18 p.m. — The roadway has been reopened according to the CHP, and sources on the scene verify that at least some traffic is making it through. At least one person was transported with significant injuries to the Ukiah Valley Medical Center.

12/10/19 — U.S. Route 101 has been closed just south of Hopland, at the Green Bridge, due to a car crash.

A detour in both directions is available via Old River Rd. and SR-175.

The accident is described as a smaller vehicle vs. a semi truck, and at least one person has sustained major injuries, and required an extrication.

Here is the notice from the California Highway Patrol:

