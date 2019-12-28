Letter to the editor: Johnny Keyes on 2020

Johnny Keyes of Ukiah

My wish for ALL in 2020 is to have 20/20.

20/20 refers to vision, and the clarity of what can be seen close-up as well as at a distance.

And good vision is so very important in our ever changing world.

Vision means range of view.

Vision is as far as one can see, measured in both feet and yards, as well as how clearly one can see ahead in time.

And we need a strong positive vision of what lies ahead in time. Our future.

Gandhi says, “the future depends on what you do today".

So therefore, having vision is hugely dependent on what is being done today. Now. Right now.

And right now is the time to be looking ahead.

Today is just a stepping stone towards tomorrow, and tomorrow is in the future.

So, how do YOU view the future? The future of Ukiah? The future of Mendocino County?

Abraham Lincoln said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it”

Johnny Keyes says, “The best way to predict your future is to envision it, and start right at this very moment in creating it, while using the past to guide you and influence your judgement".

Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality, and in reality, we appear to need better vision. 20/20.

Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision WITH action can change the world.

Now, my eyes can clearly see that to change the world, we need to start here, locally. Ukiah, and Mendocino County.

And in Ukiah and Mendocino County, I see that an election for Supervisors is coming up in the near future.

Helen Keller said “Knowledge is love and light and "vision". So, what do you "know" about the "vision" of the candidates for this upcoming election? And how do you know it? Personal connection? Media ads? Word of mouth? Facebook?

My advice is this. Ask all of the candidates what their vision is regarding our future. All candidates have websites, access to podcasts and newspapers. I'd encourage all candidates to clearly state what your vision is, what your goals are, what your plans are, how you will execute your plans, and where does the money come from.

There is a huge difference between dreamers and visionaries.

We need strong leadership here if we are to prosper. We need to elect “GREAT” supervisors to lead the way.

"The qualities of a GREAT man (or woman)(or supervisor) are VISION, integrity, courage, understanding, the power of articulation, and profundity of character". D. Eisenhower.

Notice that Ike put vision first.

Now, which candidate does this best describe?

Which candidate has the best vision?

My suggestion is for all citizens of Mendocino county to do your due diligence and get to know the candidates up for election. See for yourselves why you believe that they should be elected. Vote!!!

Seeing is believing and I believe that our future, if we expect to succeed and prosper, needs to be in the most capable and competent hands.

I hope that you see this with clarity as well, and yes, with 20/20 vision.

~Johnny Keyes

