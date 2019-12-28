Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op offering grants — applications accepted till Jan. 31

MENDOCINO Co., 12/27/19 — The Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op provides grants to a number of local community non-profits each year, to support organizations providing food, housing, health and wellness programs with grant awards between $500 and $2,500.

This year, the co-op has set aside $16,000 for local organizations. The applications are currently open for the 2020 round of grants, and non-profits should submit their applications via email by January 31.

Ad

“We are very proud to be able to offer this funding and support to local non-profits doing great work in our community,” says Lori Rosenberg, Co-op general manager. She adds, “Donating a portion of our profits to community groups not only gives us pleasure, it reflects one of the International Co-op Principals that help guide Ukiah Natural Foods. It’s another reason that Co-op’s are important in the community.”

Here's the full announcement and details from co-op:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!