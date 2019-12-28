Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op offering grants — applications accepted till Jan. 31

MENDOCINO Co., 12/27/19 — The Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op provides grants to a number of local community non-profits each year, to support organizations providing food, housing, health and wellness programs with grant awards between $500 and $2,500.
This year, the co-op has set aside $16,000 for local organizations. The applications are currently open for the 2020 round of grants, and non-profits should submit their applications via email by January 31.
“We are very proud to be able to offer this funding and support to local non-profits doing great work in our community,” says Lori Rosenberg, Co-op general manager. She adds, “Donating a portion of our profits to community groups not only gives us pleasure, it reflects one of the International Co-op Principals that help guide Ukiah Natural Foods. It’s another reason that Co-op’s are important in the community.”
Here's the full announcement and details from co-op:
UKIAH NATURAL FOODS COMMUNITY GRANTS APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE NOW
Ukiah, CA, December 17, 2019 – Applications for Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op’s Community Grants & Donations program are now available.
The Co-op will award grants to area nonprofit organizations that help to provide food and housing for community members in need, as well as events, programs, and services targeting health, wellness, and nutrition. The Co-op has reserved $16,000 from 2019 profits and anticipates making several awards ranging from $500 to $2,500.
Applications can be found online at www.ukiahcoop.com. Submissions must be made via email. Deadline for submission is January 31, 2020.
The Co-op has served Ukiah and surrounding areas for 43 years, and is open every day to everyone.Press release from the Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op.