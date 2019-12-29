Single vehicle crash on 101 causing delays north of Willits (updated 5:55pm)

UPDATE 5:55 p.m. — The road is now clear.
UPDATE 5:20 p.m. — Several cars were parked along side the road emergency vehicles responded as well causing significant traffic. A tow truck is on the way.
ORIGINAL
WILLITS, 12/28/19 -- A single-car crash north of Willits, on U.S. Route 101, is causing some traffic back up, and emergency personnel are responding to the scene.
The crash occurred at "Oil Well Hill," a curvy grade at the north end of the Little Lake Valley with almost incessant car crashes, and involved a Nissan Murano, which crashed into the embankment. The crash was called in around 4:35 p.m. At least one person was injured and an ambulance has been called to the scene, and the car appears to have had three children as passengers.
We'll continue updating.