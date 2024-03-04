45-year-old Potter Valley man found dead in Russian River with no obvious signs of foul play

MENDOCINO Co., 3/3/24 — Police, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters recovered a man’s body from fast-moving water in the Russian River on Friday. He has been identified as 45-year-old Joshua Scott Freeman from Potter Valley, and investigators say there were no apparent signs of foul play.

According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, he was found around 10 a.m., partially submerged up against a tree near Norgard Lane. The area is just outside of Ukiah’s city limits, according to Google Maps. A swift-water rescue team retrieved the body, and law enforcement personnel recognized him due to previous interactions.

Booking logs from the Mendocino County Jail indicate Freeman spent most of January in custody after being arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole, including allegedly removing or disabling a GPS monitoring device. Freeman had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time of his death, and investigators say he was wearing an ankle monitor when his body was recovered from the Russian River.

Advertisements

Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086, or the anonymous tip line at 707-234-2100.

Readers familiar with Freeman who are willing to be quoted in a followup article are asked to contact reporter Dave Brooksher via email at [email protected]. We’re also looking for photos of Joshua Freeman that can be published with permission.

Advertisements

The original press release is included below:

DATE: “March 2, 2024”



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Incident Number:

2024-4393



Crime/Incident:

Coroner’s Investigation



Location:

Russian River near Norgard Lane in Ukiah, CA



Date of Incident:

03-01-2024



Time:

10:05 AM



Victim(s):

Joshua Freeman (45-year-old male from Potter Valley, CA)



Suspect(s):

N/A



Written By:

Sergeant Jay Vanoven #1286



Synopsis:

On 03/01/2024 at approximately 10:05 AM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office patrol personnel responded to the area of the Russian River near Norgard Lane, to investigate a report of a body discovered in the river. Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Community Service Officers, and a Patrol Sergeant arrived in the area and met with personnel from the Ukiah Police Department. It was confirmed that an obviously deceased person was resting against a tree, still partially submerged in the swift-moving water.



Personnel from Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, Little Lake Fire District, and Hopland Fire Protection District were summoned to assist with recovering the deceased person. A Swift Water Response Team deployed and recovered the deceased person from the river. Law enforcement personnel recognized the individual as Joshua Scott Freeman, a life-long Mendocino County resident.



No obvious signs of foul play were observed. At this time there is an active coroner’s investigation to determine the classification and cause of Freeman’s death. A forensic autopsy is pending for this coroner’s investigation.



Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086, or the anonymous tip line at 707-234-2100.



Approved by:

Captain Quincy Cromer #2651