Heavy rain, high wind and flooding expected in Mendocino County through Monday, Jan. 22

This is a developing situation and information may change. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.

MENDOCINO Co., 1/21/24 – After a few days of typical wet winter weather, Mendocino County isn’t going to dry out just yet. The National Weather Service Eureka (NWS Eureka) forecasts heavy rain, high winds and an increased potential for flooding starting today, Jan. 21, through Monday, Jan. 22.

After receiving almost 2 inches of rain in Fort Bragg and 1.5 inches of rain in Laytonville in the past 24 hours, an already saturated Mendocino County is expected to receive 1 to 2.5 inches of additional precipitation. Parts of the county could see 0.5 inches of rain per hour starting late Sunday evening.

As a result, NWS Eureka has issued a flood watch starting at 8 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. on Monday for the entire county. According to NWS Eureka, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

A flood watch has also been issued for the Russian River near Hopland, which is expected to possibly reach flood stage at 15 feet late Monday morning. As of 10:45 on Sunday, the river was at 7.03 feet. As usual, this may result in parts of State Route 175 being closed, so plan accordingly and “turn around, don’t drown.” You can monitor the Russian River conditions here.

NWS Eureka is also concerned about flooding at the Garcia River between Point Arena and Manchester and the Navarro River.

In the past twenty-four hours, Cahto Peak saw the highest wind at 58 mph followed by Blosser Lane in Willits at 55 mph. Windy conditions will continue through Monday morning, with southeast winds between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected, especially in higher elevations.

Already saturated ground and high wind is a recipe for downed trees. High winds can also cause power outages.

We’re already seeing reports of downed trees and mudslides and although local agencies are prepared for the storm, emergency resources are likely to be stretched thin — if you can avoid travel, please stay off the roads for everyone’s safety.

Check out the links below on how you can be prepared and we also have a winter weather info guide we recommend you bookmark, and information about FEMA assistance, CalFresh replacements, and other storm aid on our website.

Finally, be sure to bookmark our winter weather information guide. There are additional resources included at the bottom of the article so you can check the exact conditions in your area. Stay safe out there!

Sandbags stations:

Please note: this will change and depend on each specific weather event

Hopland Band of Pomo Indians located at the corner of Hwy 101 and Hwy 175

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah

Redwood Valley Fire Station

The Willits Justice Center located at 125 E Commercial Street in Willits

Laytonville Fire Station

Mendocino Voice Winter weather resources:

