MENDOCINO Co., 1/6/24 — A 3.5 quake hit Potter Valley this morning at 10:32 a.m. according to the USGS.

Did you feel it? You can see more details about the quake and report whether you felt it here at the USGS website; as of the time of publication, more than 44 people had reported feeling the earthquake across southern Mendocino County.

Here’s the map of the impact provided by USGS:

