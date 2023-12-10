MCSO conducting search for missing man in Island Mountain area

MENDOCINO Co., 12/9/23 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting an ongoing search and rescue operation for Scott William Graves, a 63 year old man from Piercy who was last in contact with family members on December 4, while he was at his property on the 73000 block of Island Mountain Road. The MCSO search and rescue operation has been ongoing daily in the vicinity since Dec, 7, and plans are currently underway to continue the search on Sunday, Dec. 10 and Monday Dec. 11 if needed, according to an announcement this evening by the agency.

Graves is described as 5 feet 11 inches and 180 lbs. He reportedly told family members that he had trouble leaving the property on Dec. 4 due to road conditions from winter weather, but had planned to try again to leave on Dec. 5. When he had not been heard from by Dec, 7, family members traveled to the property and could not find Graves, although his vehicle and most of his personal belongings remained there, according to MCSO. The Sheriff’s Office has been searching the area since Thursday morning, and plan to bring in additional resources for the upcoming search.

Here’s the announcement from MCSO with the most recent update:

DATE: “December 9, 2023” FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Incident Number:

2023-26370 Crime/Incident:

Missing Person / Search and Rescue Location:

73000 block of Island Mountain Road in Piercy, CA Date of Incident:

12-07-2023 Time:

6:00 PM Victim(s):

Scott William Graves (63-year-old male from Piercy, CA) Suspect(s):

N/A Written By:

Sergeant J. D’Orazio #1292 Synopsis:

On 12-07-2023 at 6:18 PM, Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report regarding 63-year-old Scott Graves (see photos). Scott was last heard from by family members on Monday, 12-04-2023, at about 9:30 AM. Scott informed family he had tried to leave his property in the 73000 block of Island Mountain Road in Piercy (California), but it was too wet and the roads were unsafe for travel. Scott informed family he would instead attempt to leave on Tuesday, 12-05-2023. When family members had not heard from Scott by Thursday, 12-07-2023, they became worried. Family members then traveled to Scott’s property, but they were not able to locate his whereabouts. It did not appear Scott had left the property as the majority of his personal belongings and vehicle were at the property. On 12-07-2023 at about 11:00 PM, Deputies arrived in the 73000 block of Island Mountain Road in Piercy. Deputies and family continued searching for Scott until 3:00 AM but were unsuccessful in located him. The Sheriff’s Office deployed local Mendocino County Search & Rescue resources for a further search during the morning of Friday, 12-08-2023. Search & Rescue was unable to locate Scott and were deployed again on Saturday, 12-09-2023, and are still actively searching at this time. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue resources are currently in the planning stages for additional searches for Sunday, 12-10-2023, and Monday, 12-11-2023 with the use of Search and Rescue mutual aid resources. Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184