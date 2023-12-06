Laytonville: Free dump vouchers available on Dec. 15

LAYTONVILLE – Caltrans District 1 and the County of Mendocino announced a Clean California (Clean CA) Community Dump Voucher in partnership with Solid Waste Systems, Inc. Vouchers will be handed out at Harwood Hall Friday, Dec. 15 in Laytonville.

The Community Dump Voucher offers flexibility to drop off large, accepted items for free. The vouchers are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative. A sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs, and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts.

Who: Laytonville-area residents

What: Free Community Dump Voucher

When: Friday, Dec. 15, noon – 5 p.m. or until all vouchers claimed

Where: Harwood Hall, Laytonville

This Community Dump Voucher is limited to one per household and good for one load of large household items for free. Items should be taken to the Willits Transfer Station (351 Franklin Ave.) during business hours. Please verify the valid dates on the claimed voucher.

Voucher must be presented at time of disposal.Vouchers cannot be used to dispose of hazardous waste, tires, business waste and construction debris.Vouchers valid only at the Willits Transfer Station.

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means will not be accepted.

Tips for securing your load: Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.Remove loose material and trash before driving.Don’t overload – keep materials level with your truck bed.Put light items lower, tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

For questions about this Community Dump Voucher, please contact [email protected] or call (707) 572-7266.