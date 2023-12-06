Mendocino County Featured Pet: Mr. Roper

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 12/6/23 – This week’s featured pet is Mr. Roper, a four-month-old mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Mr. Roper and his siblings, Chrissy and Janet, were left in the puppy play area in front of the Ukiah Shelter, after hours. Mr. Roper had some skin issues that the clinic treated. Lucky dog Mr. Roper has been spending his days in Redwood Valley with one of the shelter’s most amazing volunteers. He’s swimming (as you can see from his photo), running and hanging with the pack, and he looks great! Mr. Roper is the perfect age to begin his canine training–and fyi, he’s already a sweetheart! Mr. R is a mixed breed, four-month-old pup and right now about 40+- pounds.

You can read more about Mr. Roper here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.