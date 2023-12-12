Enrollment now open for California Naturalist Program

HOPLAND, 12/12/23 – Registration opened this week for the University of California’s California Naturalist Program in Mendocino County. The program will take place at the University’s Hopland Research Extension Center over the course of six Saturdays from February 10 through April 27. Only 25 slots are available and it sells out quickly.

Here’s the official announcement:

Are you looking to learn about the wonders of our local ecology? The University of California’s California Naturalist class is open for registration once again in Mendocino, at the UC Hopland Research and Extension Center (HREC).

The California Naturalist Program seeks to foster a committed corps of volunteer naturalists and community scientists trained and ready to take an active role in natural resource conservation, education and restoration. The course introduces participants to the wonders of local ecology, engages them in the stewardship of California’s natural communities, and introduces cultural connections with the landscape. Classes combine a science curriculum with guest lecturers, field trips and project-based learning to immerse participants in the natural world of inland Mendocino County.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this class to the community again,” said Hannah Bird, community educator at HREC. “The class is for all who find themselves drawn to the colors of fall, flowing creeks in the winter and the vibrancy of spring wildflowers, you don’t have to be an expert, just to enjoy nature. Instructor Dr. Jennifer Riddell brings such genuine joy and knowledge to the class, coupled with field classes and guest speakers on subjects from geology to bird language and Traditional Ecological Knowledge.”

The class runs from February 10 to April 27, with 6 Saturday classes and field trips to the beautiful oak woodlands and rangelands of the 5,358 acre site at HREC.

In an effort to build an inclusive community of participants, the California Naturalist Program at HREC offers equity pricing. Registration is $470 per person (including certification, instruction, some materials and facility costs). For those unable to pay this amount due to low income or extenuating circumstances, an income guide and sliding scale of payment is available to adjust course cost. Minimum payment is $300. A limited number of need-based scholarships are also available to help support registrants. “Generous donors to the Hopland Scholars Fund have enabled us to create a pricing structure that meets our own costs and the needs of our community,” said Bird.

This class will fill quickly so interested members of the community are encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment. Class size is limited to 25 participants.

Further information and registration can be found at https://bit.ly/CalNat2024

For more information, email [email protected] or call Bird at (707) 744-1424, ext. 105.