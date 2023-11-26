Stanford Inn to host author and redwood activist Greg King on Dec. 2 (press release)

By |
More

Redwood trees in Jackson Demonstration State Forest. (Kate Fishman/The Mendocino Voice)

MENDOCINO, 11/26/23 – Acclaimed redwood activist, journalist and author Greg King will speak about his new book The Ghost Forest: Racists, Radicals, and Real Estate in the California Redwoods on December 2. King will be joined by local climate change scientist Dr. John O’Brien, who will give an update about how climate change is impacting local ecosystems and forest management, specifically at Jackson State Demonstration Forest. Only 100 tickets are available and reservations are required.

Here’s the official announcement:

Anyone concerned about forest health and climate change will  not want to miss a special free event on December 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at  Mendocino’s Stanford Inn.  

Author Greg King, who helped initiate the “redwood wars” after Maxxam’s  notorious 1985 takeover of the Pacific Lumber Company in Humboldt County, will  discuss his new book, The Ghost Forest: Racists, Radicals, and Real Estate in  the California Redwoods. Rich with historical information and references, The  Ghost Forest explores the decimation of the coastal redwood forest and the  players involved, from the nineteenth century to today, and provides the first  critical examination of the history of the Save the Redwoods League. King  describes how corporate shenanigans and over-harvesting have left the North  Coast with almost no old-growth redwood forests – shenanigans secretly  undergirded by Save the Redwoods League. The Ghost Forest also describes  the historical citizen-driven efforts that helped slow the decimation of redwood  treasures. Signed copies of The Ghost Forest will be available for purchase.   

King will present along with coast resident John O’Brien, Ph.D, a climate scientist & research affiliate in the Climate & Ecosystem Sciences Division at  Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and who served as a postdoctoral  research fellow at the Climate Analysis Section at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. O’Brien will provide an up-to-date accounting of current  climate change and how our ecosystems are responding to such change. He will also present a quantitative overview of forest resources and management in the  redwood region, with an emphasis on Jackson State Demonstration Forest. 

O’Brien and fellow scientist, Dr. Stephen Sillett of Cal Poly Humboldt  recently submitted a paper to Cal Fire and the Jackson Advisory Group related to  the “New Vision” plan for JDSF. They pointed out that global air temperatures  this past July “soared above anything previously experienced . . . [and] nothing  about this is normal. [W]e have entered a climate that humans have never  experienced.” O’Brien & Sillett noted that, “Somewhat surprisingly, mature  secondary redwood forests are far more rare than primary (old-growth) forests  due to logging pressure. [T]hese less-than-100 year old forests now contain  the most valuable (economically and ecologically) trees not protected in parks  and reserves, as North Coast redwoods have been virtually completely logged  over.” Today’s local forests “are just a mere shadow of their former selves.” 

 In researching The Ghost Forest, Greg King scoured nearly ten thousand  pages of curate archives at Berkeley’s Bancroft Library to develop the most  comprehensive account yet available of one of the world’s greatest natural  phenomena – the unique redwood belt – and document multigenerational efforts  exploiting this special redwood biome in service to the manufacture of American  empire.  

Famed author Richard Preston (The Wild Trees) said, “The Ghost Forest  is the book I’ve long wished someone would write, and Greg King has done it  luminously well. Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, Inc., said The Ghost  Forest is a page-turner, a calibrated adventure of the highest sort … a story  necessarily written by the most committed of redwood defenders.” David Rains  Wallace found the book composed of “poetic fervor, scientific precision, political  wisdom, and a droll, self-deprecating sense of humor” that clarifies the heyday of  forest activism.  

This event is co-hosted by Mendocino Coast Environmental Scholarship  Program, the Gallery Bookshop & Bookwinkle’s Children’s Books, and the  Mendocino Eco Education & Events non-profit. Seating will be limited and  reservations are required. Special vegan finger food by Stanford chefs,  accompanied by a no-host wine/beer bar. Donations will be accepted to offset  event costs. 

To reserve a seat, email [email protected]. Questions? Contact  Rod Jones at 937-0549 or [email protected].  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *