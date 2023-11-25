Mendocino College to host annual ceramic sale on Dec. 1 (press release)

UKIAH, 11/25/23 – Mendocino College in Ukiah will host its annual ceramic sale on Friday, December 1. The annual event showcases the creativity and talent of the Mendocino College Ceramics Club and offers a chance to purchase gifts, functional pieces and decorative works directly from students.

Here’s the official announcement below:

The festive season is fast approaching, and Mendocino College is proud to announce its much-anticipated Ceramic Holiday Sale, set to take place on Friday, December 1st from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Join us for a day of holiday cheer, exquisite ceramic wares, and community collaboration!

Hosted by the Mendocino College Ceramics Club, this event promises a delightful experience for all. The ceramics on display will feature a wide array of options, including beautiful holiday gifts, kitchen and dining wares, and collectibles, each uniquely crafted by our talented student artisans.

What truly sets this event apart is the spirit of community and collaboration. In addition to the Ceramics Club, several other Mendocino College organizations will be participating. The Mendocino College Horticulture Club will offer crafted holiday wreaths to enhance your seasonal ambiance. The Textile Club will showcase their handmade textile creations, adding warmth and comfort to your home. And don’t forget to visit the NCO’s Caring Kitchen Project booth, where you can indulge in delicious homemade treats.

This Ceramic Holiday Sale will be a joyful gathering, celebrating the spirit of the season with an array of artistic creations and a welcoming atmosphere. So, mark your calendars for December 1st, and join us at Mendocino College Lowery Student Center from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM to start your holiday shopping and festivities in style.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 1st, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Lowery Student Center, Mendocino College – Ukiah Campus, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd, Ukiah CA.

We look forward to sharing the holiday joy with you at this exciting event. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to find unique, handcrafted ceramic treasures while supporting your local college community.

For more information, please contact ceramics faculty Wesley Wright at [email protected]. You can also follow the Ceramics Club on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Mendocino College:

Mendocino College is a community college located in Ukiah, California, dedicated to fostering cultural diversity, educational excellence, and community engagement.