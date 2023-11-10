Mendocino National Forest to community session on future of the forest on Nov. 28

MENDOCINO CO., 11/10/23 – Mendocino National Forest is hosting a series of community feedback sessions to garner ideas on how the public uses the forest and the type of activities, improvements and resources they want to see, particularly after recent wildfires.

In Mendocino County, the Covelo meeting is from 5-7:30 p.m. at Library Commons, 23925 Howard St., on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Smokey the Bear will make an appearance, so bring the kids! There is also a meeting in Upper Lake.

Here’s the official announcement from Mendocino National Forest:

The Mendocino National Forest is hosting a series of community sessions on post-wildfire recovery to gather a diverse range of public input that will be used to inform future restoration efforts. Everyone who lives, works or recreates in the forest is encouraged to attend to learn more about the impacts of recent wildfires and share their input on prioritizing investments in its recovery. Participants will be guided through stations to identify the places and activities they care about most on the forest and to provide input on future conditions. Families are encouraged to attend and bring their kids for fun activities and to meet Smokey Bear. A Spanish translator will be available. Input sessions will be interactive and will take about 45 minutes. Community members are invited to come between 5 and 7:30 pm. No registration is required. Upper Lake, Monday, Nov. 27

Robinson Rancheria

1545 State Hwy 20, Nice, CA 95428 Covelo, Tuesday, Nov. 28

Library Commons

23295 Howard St., Covelo, CA 95428 Nearly 90% of the Mendocino National Forest has burned within the last five years. Land managers have a unique opportunity to develop a post-fire restoration strategy to help build a more resilient landscape for the future. Public feedback will inform a shared vision for restoration after severe wildfires. These community sessions are possible thanks to a first-of-its-kind collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Forest Service’s Region 5, Pacific Northwest and Southwest Research Stations, USDA California Climate Hub, and University of California, Davis. The team is developing an ecosystem-based, post-fire restoration framework and integrating community input to prioritize future projects. More information about the community sessions is available online. Questions? Please contact Mendocino National Forest Public Affairs at [email protected]