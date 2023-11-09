Mendocino County Featured Pet: Daisy

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 11/9/23 – This week’s featured pet is Daisy, an eight-month-old German Shepherd mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Hold on to your hats ’cause we’ve never said this in the history of the shelter: DAISY IS A DREAM TO WALK ON LEASH!!! She stays a step behind or right by your side, constantly making eye contact and checking in with her handler! Daisy is a smart dog who’s had training and is social with adults, children, dogs and cats. She rides well in the car, is ok to be left home alone and enjoys playing in water. You couldn’t ask for a better friend. Since there is no such thing as a perfect dog, please note Daisy needs a home with no livestock. Don’t miss this so-so-close-to-perfect beautiful dog! Daisy is a Shepherd X, 8 months old and 57 beautiful pounds.

You can read more about Daisy here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.