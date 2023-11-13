The Mendocino Setlist: November 13-19

Saturday, November 18

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

True Side of Vince Guaraldi including Snoopy – Gualala Arts hosts “The True Side of Vince Guaraldi Including Snoopy” featuring pianist/composer Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Owen Clapp. The trio will also perform a tribute to the early instrumental music of the Nat King Cole Trio. All ages, 4 p.m., $25, Gualala Arts Center, 45601 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, learn more here.

Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.

After the Rain – Bluegrass and Americana band After the Rain performs. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Open mic night – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. Bands, singers, comedians, poets and other creatives are welcome. 16 and over, 7-10 p.m., cash bar, $10 for spectator, free for performers, Gloriana Studios, 183 Boatyard Center, Fort Bragg, sign up here.

Paula Samonte Trio – The Paula Samonte Trio consists of Paula Samonte on vocals, Will Seigel on guitars and David Scollin on woodwinds (alto and soprano saxophones and clarinet). They will perform an assortment of jazz, bossa nova and original tunes. Guests can bring their own alcohol. All ages, 7-9 p.m., $10, T-Up Lounge in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Symphony of the Redwoods – Symphony of the Redwoods kicks off its 2023-24 season with Musical Celebrations. The performance includes the world premier of “Unspoken Water” by principal viola player Jeff Ives; two performances by soprano Carrie Hennessey; and overtures to “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Prague” by Mozart. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium at Fort Bragg Middle School, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0898, buy tickets here.

Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

RafaSzejk – Local musicians Rafa and Chris Szejk perform reggae, funk, hip hop and dance music with a mix of jam and improvisation. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations encouraged, Dick’s Place, 45060 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.