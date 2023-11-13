The Mendocino Setlist: November 13-19

MENDOCINO Co., 11/13/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, November 13
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, November 14
KC – Skunk FM radio show and pianist host KC performs music from the ‘50s to today. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Wednesday, November 15
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Colby Lee – Singer-songwriter Colby Lee performs. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, November 16
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
The Lucky Losers – Winners of five Independent Blues Awards, including 2021’s Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, the Lucky Losers are a male/female duet-fronted band from San Francisco. The band performs a hybrid sound of soul, blues, rock, gospel and country. All ages, doors open at 5 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., $20, Good Bones Kitchen, 14957 Caspar Rd., Caspar, goodboneskitchen.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, November 17
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Fargo Brothers – The Fargo Brothers perform high intensity rock ‘n’ roll covers. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Soul Circus – Local funk band Soul Circus has been performing for over 40 years along the West Coast and internationally. The band pulls influences from Stevie Wonder and the Neville Brothers, while singer Robin Kellerstrass channels Aretha Franklin and Linda Lyndell with her emotional, engaging vocals. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Back Porch Trio – Ukiah Valley-based group Back Porch Trio performs intimate, acoustic Americana originals and covers with sweet vocal harmonies. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, November 18
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
True Side of Vince Guaraldi including Snoopy – Gualala Arts hosts “The True Side of Vince Guaraldi Including Snoopy” featuring pianist/composer Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Owen Clapp. The trio will also perform a tribute to the early instrumental music of the Nat King Cole Trio. All ages, 4 p.m., $25, Gualala Arts Center, 45601 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, learn more here.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
After the Rain – Bluegrass and Americana band After the Rain performs. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Open mic night – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. Bands, singers, comedians, poets and other creatives are welcome. 16 and over, 7-10 p.m., cash bar, $10 for spectator, free for performers, Gloriana Studios, 183 Boatyard Center, Fort Bragg, sign up here.
Paula Samonte Trio – The Paula Samonte Trio consists of Paula Samonte on vocals, Will Seigel on guitars and David Scollin on woodwinds (alto and soprano saxophones and clarinet). They will perform an assortment of jazz, bossa nova and original tunes. Guests can bring their own alcohol. All ages, 7-9 p.m., $10, T-Up Lounge in the Orchard Plaza Shopping Center, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.
Symphony of the Redwoods – Symphony of the Redwoods kicks off its 2023-24 season with Musical Celebrations. The performance includes the world premier of “Unspoken Water” by principal viola player Jeff Ives; two performances by soprano Carrie Hennessey; and overtures to “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Prague” by Mozart. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $25, Cotton Auditorium at Fort Bragg Middle School, 500 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0898, buy tickets here.
Hilary & Christiane – Sonoma County-based multi-instrumental duo Hilary & Christiane perform folk-based country and blues. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
RafaSzejk – Local musicians Rafa and Chris Szejk perform reggae, funk, hip hop and dance music with a mix of jam and improvisation. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations encouraged, Dick’s Place, 45060 Main St., Mendocino, (707) 937-6010.
Sunday, November 19
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.