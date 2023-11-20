Call for artists: Redwood National & State Parks Artist-in-Residence program

CRESCENT CITY, 11/20/23 – The National Park Service is looking for an artist to find inspiration in the beauty of Redwood National and State Parks in Del Norte and Humboldt Counties. The annual artist-in-residence program funds artists in any creative medium to spend up to four weeks at the parks, creating art and presenting about their work. A stipend of $5,000 is provided. There is a spring and fall program.

Here is the official announcement:

Redwood Parks Conservancy, California State Parks and the National Park Service invite artists of all mediums to apply for the 2024 Artist-in-Residence program at Redwood National & State Parks. The program provides an opportunity for eligible artists to spend up to four weeks at Redwood National & State Parks to pursue their particular art form while surrounded by the awe-inspiring landscape of the parks. Writers, sculptors, photographers, painters, dancers, cinematographers, musicians, composers, and other visual and performing artists may apply for this opportunity to draw upon the multifaceted qualities of the park for inspiration. All of these artists translate the national park’s purpose–as a place of pleasure and preservation–into creations that bring others enjoyment and deeper understanding. During the residency, the artist will be given ample time and opportunities to find inspiration throughout the park. There will also be opportunities to interact with park staff and the public. As part of the program, the artist will be expected to provide at least one public presentation in order to help the next generation of artists see the parks through new perspectives. Housing will be provided, along with a stipend of up to $5,000 to cover logistical needs. Spring 2024 AIR Program: Submission Window: December 1st–15th, 2023

Selected Artist Announcement: January 15th, 2024

Dates of Residency: April 1st–30th, 2024

Deadline to Donate Artwork: October 31st, 2024 Fall 2024 AIR Program: Submission Window: June 1st–15th, 2024

Selected Artist Announcement: August 15th, 2024

Dates of Residency: November 1st–30th, 2024

Deadline to Donate Artwork: May 31st, 2025 Application & eligibility information is available at: https://www.nps.gov/redw/getinvolved/air.htm Applications or questions can be sent to [email protected]. Applications may also be mailed or hand delivered to: RNSP Artist in Residence Program, 1111 2nd Street, Crescent City, CA 95531