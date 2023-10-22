Two dead in crash of small aircraft near Round Valley Airport

COVELO, 10/22/23 — Two people died Friday evening when a small plane crashed near the Round Valley Airport in Covelo, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. They have not yet been identified. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, no one else is believed to have been on the aircraft.

Multiple agencies responded to the 21000 block of Airport Road in Covelo around 6 p.m. Friday. The crash started a vegetation fire, which was quickly contained. MCSO deputies say the condition of the deceased is affecting the process of identifying their remains and notifying the victims’ families.

Sources with the FAA say the aircraft in question was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that crashed shortly after taking off from the Round Valley Airport.

Capt. Greg Van Patten, with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, did not immediately respond to questions about the victims’ identities.