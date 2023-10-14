Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens to offer $1 admission on Oct. 15

FORT BRAGG, 10/14/23 – The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens will offer $1 admission on Sunday, October 15, as part of its annual Retro Sunday event, which celebrates the founding of the gardens in 1961.

Here’s the official announcement:

Flash back to the early 1960s and the origins of Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens with $1 admission for everyone on Sunday, October 15, from 9:00am to 6:00pm. The coast has supported the Botanical Gardens for more than 62 years. This annual community appreciation day’s old-fashioned pricing is the Gardens’ way of sharing the love. For those who have not visited in a while, see what’s new and blooming this fall. Delight in the dahlias, begonias, fuchsias, and so much more. Introduce a friend to the Gardens or bring your family and spend the day wandering the 47 acres of botanical bliss. Find inspiration for your home garden, walk the dog, or find a quiet spot to melt the day away… just a few ideas to get you started.

In honor of Retro Sunday, Rhody’s Garden Café will be serving up $1 mini scoops of Cowlicks Ice Cream and fresh, delicious lunch will be available as usual. The nursery and store will also have discounts on select items, find new and exciting plants for your home or get a head start on holiday gift shopping.

Retro Sunday only comes around so often, but did you know the Gardens offers an array of daily discounted admission rates? Mendocino County locals are just $10, children range from free to $8, and anyone with an EBT or WIC card receives a discounted rate and pay only $2. Memberships are also very affordable and provide an array of benefits including free admission 360 days of the year, discounted event tickets, and free admission at 340 other gardens across the nation. For more information, visit www.gardenbythesea.org.

The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is committed to providing a welcoming place for all people to connect with nature. We hope to see you soon!