Residential burn suspension lifted for Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 10/11/23 — The arrival of fall weather has resulted in Cal Fire Mendocino lifting the residential burn suspension today, Wed. Oct 11. This allows residents of the State Responsibility Area to acquire a burn permit for burning on their property.

Here’s the official announcement from Cal Fire:

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit is lifting the suspension of residential outdoor burn permits. This suspension will be lifted on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit Chief Luke Kendall is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.

Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns.

Burn Permits are available online from CAL FIRE at BURN PERMITS (ca.gov) . IMPORTANT: CALFIRE Burn Permits are only for residents who live in the State Responsibility Area (SRA), or where CAL FIRE has jurisdictional authority. It is the responsibility of the landowner to check with local fire agencies to determine any additional permits that might be required and if thereare any additional burning restrictions for their area.

You must have possession of a signed permit while you are conducting a burn. If you lose your permit or it expires, you will need to obtain another permit before you start burning.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal, and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private andpublic lands.

Before you burn, call Mendocino County Air Management District at (707) 463-4391 to confirm that you have all the required burn permits and to ensure it is a permissive burn day. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days and is prohibited on non-burn days.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to

prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.