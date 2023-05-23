Geiger’s Long Valley Market building for sale; market will stay open

LAYTONVILLE CA., 5/22/23 – The building that houses Geiger’s Long Valley Market in Laytonville is for sale. The property was listed on May 19 for $3,583,000.

W Real Estate oversees the listing and is promoting the property as a “tremendous opportunity to own over 14,500 sq ft of prime real estate in the heart of Laytonville.” The listing includes the retail building, parking lot and a storage building.

According to the real estate listing, Geiger’s Long Valley Market has ten years remaining on its lease and that “current owners will continue to operate the business on a sale-leaseback basis.” According to filings with the California Secretary of State, Michael Maciel and Michael Braught are listed as owners.

Another photograph from the real estate listing for Geiger’s Long Valley Market. (Photo: W Real Estate)

Geiger’s was founded in Laytonville in 1945 as a small general store. It’s the only full-service grocery store in a 25-mile radius. The sale of the building comes as Geiger’s prepares to open a market in the former Superette building in Hopland. The building was purchased by Sonoma County developer Ken Molinaro in 2021, and the grocery is also owned by Maciel and Braught.

In an interview with KZYX in 2022, Molinaro said the Geiger’s Hopland Market will be “like Big John’s in Healdsburg, Oliver’s, those kinds of markets,” and that most of the products will be organic. Molinaro also shared that the Hopland location will serve locals, while also targeting tourists. He expects Hopland to “become bigger and…more popular” with visitors in the upcoming years and described Hopland as “far different from the community in Laytonville.” As of today, no date of opening has been provided for the Hopland location.

While the build-out continues in Hopland, the Mendocino Voice has seen videos and photographs taken by customers of empty store shelves and spoiled produce at the Laytonville location.

Are you a customer or employee of Geiger’s Long Valley Market? We’d like to hear your thoughts at [email protected].