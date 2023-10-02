Funding still available for eligible PG&E customers that need assistance paying their bills

SANTA ROSA, 10/2/23 – PG&E announced that customers who are behind on their PG&E bills may be eligible for up to $1,000 in credits. The federally funded program is one of many supports available to low-income customers, including programs that can help pay for affordable internet, water assistance and more.

Here’s the announcement from PG&E:

With more than $73 million in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) credits already distributed in 2023, qualified Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are on track to receive a record amount of LIHEAP financial assistance this year. LIHEAP funding is still available, and eligible PG&E customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to apply today to receive the annual federal support.

The average LIHEAP enrollee may receive a bill credit of nearly $1,000 through the program, which is administered by the California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD). LIHEAP provided more than $75 million in financial support to over 100,000 households in PG&E’s service area in 2022.

“The LIHEAP program has helped thousands of PG&E customers get their energy bills back on track, and there is funding available to help even more who qualify. LIHEAP distributed a record amount to our customers in 2022, and we encourage others who may be eligible to apply for support this year,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s Vice President of Customer Operations and Enablement.

Eligibility for LIHEAP services can vary depending on factors including income, household size and place of residence. For more information or to find a local LIHEAP agency to apply, visit www.csd.ca.gov/energybills or call (866) 675-6623.

Additional Financial Assistance Programs

In addition to LIHEAP, customers with past-due utility balances are encouraged to explore other state and federal assistance programs, including:

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP): Helps households pay down their residential water or wastewater bills through this program offered by CSD. Eligible customers with past-due balances can receive up to $15,000 in bill support. For more information on LIHWAP, visit www.csd.ca.gov/waterbill or call (866) 675-6632. Customers must apply by Dec. 31, 2023.

Internet for All: Providers offer plans as low as $9.95 per month to income-qualified households. Many plans require no deposit, commitment, or installation fee. Learn more at https://www.internetforallnow.org/getconnected.

PG&E offers income-eligible customers other ways to save on energy expenses including:

California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE): Provides a discount of 20% or more each month on gas and electricity bills. Customers can apply at www.pge.com/CARE.

Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA): Offers a monthly discount of 18% on electricity bills for households with 3+ people. Customers can apply for FERA at www.pge.com/FERA.

Medical Baseline: For eligible residential customers who have additional energy needs due to certain qualifying medical conditions. Eligible customers can get an additional monthly allotment of power, or a discount based on your rate. Apply at www.pge.com/medicalbaseline.

