Mendocino County Featured Pet: Kandy

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 10/2/23 – This week’s featured pet is Kandy, a three-year-old Husky mix available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s her profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Advertisements

Kandy just came back to the shelter from her foster home, where she has finished raising her two pups. It’s Kandy’s time now, puppy-free! We learned that Kandy does well with, and enjoys the company of, children and appears friendly with other dogs. This beauty of a dog is a great size, and she settles nicely indoors. Kandy loves to be right by your side. Three-year-old Husky Kandy weighs in at a beautiful 55 pounds.

You can read more about Kandy here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

Advertisements