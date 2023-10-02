The Mendocino Setlist: October 2-8

MENDOCINO Co., 10/2/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, October 2 Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132. Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Tuesday, October 3 Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, October 4 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Pete Fields – Pete Fields, singer-songwriter best known for his work with the New Orleans-based bands Trainwreck Riders and Slow Motion Cowboys, performs as part of his national tour; he was at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in San Francisco last week. Fields performs storytelling-driven Americana originals and covers. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Thursday, October 5

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

S.R. Laws performs in Fort Bragg on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, October 6

Warehouse 21 – Live music returns to the vineyard stage at Rivino Winery with Warehouse 21, a local band that performs retro dance favorites. 21 and over, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah, rivino.com.

Redbud – Local band Redbud, featuring Bob Dress, Tobin Hendricks and Yoli Rose, performs at Ukiah’s First Friday celebrations. All ages, 4-7:30 p.m., no cover, Grace Hudson Museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 4:30-6:30 p.m., free, Cucina Verona Mercato, Franklin at Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Laws pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

Pete Sawyer – Singer-songwriter Pete Sawyer, known for his work with the band Brightshine, performs an acoustic solo set. His solo performances include originals, as well as tracks by the Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, The Band, REM, U2 and Dire Straits. All ages, 5-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com.

Open mic night – Everyone’s a start at open mic night. 21 and over, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

Time Travelers – Classic rock cover band the Time Travelers perform. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.

Jen Howard – Kentucky-based musician Jen Howard performs her mix of folks, roots, reggae and pop music. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Lauralee Brown performs on Saturday in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, October 7 Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 12:30-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Oktober Festival in the Redwoods – Local musicians perform as part of Willits Rotary’s annual Oktober Festival. Ticket price includes two food and drink tickets. In addition to live music, there will be games, artisans, auctions, beer, wine, brats pretzels and more. A free shuttle is available from Willits High School. Proceeds benefit the Willits Senior Center and the Willits Rotary Club’s Student Debt Assistance Program. All ages, 1-5 p.m., $25, Brooktrails OHL Redwood Grove. Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs. All ages, 2-5:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, Fvprincess.com. Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com. Colby Lee – Self-taught singer-songwriter and musician Colby Lee performs a mix of folk, reggae and soul. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735. Johnny Young Band – Local country favorite the Johnny Young Band performs as part of the Potter Valley Riding Club’s annual fundraiser, Black Tie and Boots. Tickets include a tri-tip and chicken barbecue supper. All ages, dinner at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m., $30, Potter Valley Rodeo Grounds, tickets on sale here. Dellow – The band Dellow performs a mix of jazz improv and groovy pop music with soulful vocals. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. DJ Tempo – Local DJ Tempo spins Latin house and Reggaeton. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.

Pianist Kevin Kenner performs in Gualala on Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, October 8 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Jâca – Clarinet and guitar duo Jâca combines classical and world music for a self-described “adventurous, passionate, and completely original musical style.” All ages, 2 p.m., $35, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd. Ukiah, tickets on sale here. Kevin Kenner – One of the world’s premier Chopin interpreters, pianist Kevin Kenner performs various works by Chopin and “Années de pèlerinage” by Franz Liszt. Kenner studied under Leonard Bernstein. He’s also the 1990 winner of the Chopin Competition in Warsaw, Poland, among other classical music awards. All ages, 4 p.m., $40 in advance, $45 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway 1, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, buy tickets here. Shindig – Local band Shindig reunites for a special performance. 21 and over, 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Live local music – Local musicians perform during the dinner hour at Cucina Verona. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Marcus McCallen – Local singer-songwriter Marcus McCallen performs during dinner. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.