Auditor-Controller Cubbison appearing in court and on BOS agenda Tuesday

MENDOCINO Co., 10/29/23 — Mendocino County Auditor-Controller\Treasurer-Tax Collector Chamise Cubbison, who is currently suspended without pay pending adjudication of felony charges filed against her for allegedly misappropriating public funds, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to enter a plea. Codefendent Paula June Kennedy is also scheduled to appear. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Keith Faulder at the Mendocino County Superior Court, 100 North State St., in Ukiah.



Also Tuesday, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors has agendized an “opportunity” for Cubbison to make a presentation in response to her Oct. 17 suspension by the board. It remains unclear whether Cubbison will take them up on that, but community members will have an opportunity to participate in public comment.



Instructions on how to participate remotely can be found here on the county’s website. Interested parties can also submit written comments online or leave a voice message using the directions above. A copy of the agenda can be found here.



The plea hearing for Cubbison and Kennedy as well as the Board of Supervisors meeting are both scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., although the portion of the board meeting that deals with Cubbison is likely to take place later in the day.



