The Mendocino Setlist: October 30-November 5

Friday, November 3

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.

Mendocino Fall Fest – Glamping site Mendocino Grove hosts its second annual Mendocino Fall Fest with live music from T-Sisters, Lawn Darts Bluegrass Band, Eric Long, Wolf Jett and Gillian Grogan. Locals can purchase day passes ($85 per day or $150 for the weekend). Regular tickets ($220) include accommodations, food, craft activities and music. All ages, learn more here.

S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Laws pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.

3 Point Hitch – Singer-songwriter Katharine Cole performs with her Americana band 3 Point Hitch. All ages, no cover, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.

Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.

Big Sticky Mess – Funk band Big Sticky Mess performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations welcome, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Pub Kats – High-energy classic rock and dance cover band the Pub Kats perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.