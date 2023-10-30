The Mendocino Setlist: October 30-November 5

MENDOCINO Co., 10/30/23 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! If you’re looking for Halloween concerts, look for the 🎃emoji. Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, October 30
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132.
Tuesday, October 31
Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
🎃Mama Grows Funk – Local funk and rock dance band Mama Grows Funk performs on Halloween. Tickets include a smoked brisket dinner from Sunkissed Farms & Eatery. Costume contests for kids and adults will also take place. All ages, 5-10 p.m., $10 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
🎃DJ DLT – Celebrate Halloween at “Monsters/Robots” dance party hosted by DJ DLT. Costumes encouraged. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover, Golden West Saloon, 128 E. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg.
Wednesday, November 1
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Thursday, November 2
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Friday, November 3
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Mendocino Fall Fest – Glamping site Mendocino Grove hosts its second annual Mendocino Fall Fest with live music from T-Sisters, Lawn Darts Bluegrass Band, Eric Long, Wolf Jett and Gillian Grogan. Locals can purchase day passes ($85 per day or $150 for the weekend). Regular tickets ($220) include accommodations, food, craft activities and music. All ages, learn more here.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs rock ‘n’ roll and R&B. Laws pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
3 Point Hitch – Singer-songwriter Katharine Cole performs with her Americana band 3 Point Hitch. All ages, no cover, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.
Big Sticky Mess – Funk band Big Sticky Mess performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations welcome, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Pub Kats – High-energy classic rock and dance cover band the Pub Kats perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd, Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, November 4
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Mendocino Fall Fest – Glamping site Mendocino Grove hosts its second annual Mendocino Fall Fest with live music from T-Sisters, Lawn Darts Bluegrass Band, Eric Long, Wolf Jett and Gillian Grogan. Locals can purchase day passes ($85 per day or $150 for the weekend). Regular tickets ($220) include accommodations, food, craft activities and music. All ages, learn more here.
Steve and Rosie – Steve and Rosie of Back Porch Trio perform at the PEO Sisterhood Fundraiser, which provides local women college scholarships. Tickets include lunch and dessert. All ages, $20, event starts at 11 a.m., music 12:30-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Ukiah, 595 W. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 367-1594.
Boonfire – Local favorites Boonfire will perform rock and reggae covers during Huge Arker Day, the release party for Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s high octane beer Huge Arker. All ages, no cover, 12-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday Blues & Jazz – Local musicians perform blues and jazz music each week. All ages, 5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 6 p.m., Shindig Social Club, 35590 Verdant View, The Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Left Loosey & Hot Buttered Rum – Bluegrass bands Left Loosey and Hot Buttered Rum headline a benefit for Save the Redwoods. Tickets include a light dinner. Drinks are available for purchase. All ages, doors 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m., the Inn at Newport Ranch, 31502 N. Highway 1, Fort Bragg, 95437, tickets on sale here.
Grassomoxoa – Bluegrass band Grassomoxoa performs. The band features ex-members of the Dusty Green Bones Band, the Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Electric Tumbleweed and the Stu Allen Band. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations welcome, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, November 5
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Mendocino Fall Fest – Glamping site Mendocino Grove hosts its second annual Mendocino Fall Fest with live music from T-Sisters, Lawn Darts Bluegrass Band, Eric Long, Wolf Jett and Gillian Grogan. Locals can purchase day passes ($85 per day or $150 for the weekend). Regular tickets ($220) include accommodations, food, craft activities and music. All ages, learn more here.
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet – Grammy Award-winning group the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet performs. The band has been around for over 40 years and performs a wide range of genres from bluegrass to Bach. All ages, 2 p.m., $35, Mendocino College Center Theatre, 1000 Hensley Creek Rd., Ukiah, (707) 468-3172, tickets on sale here.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.